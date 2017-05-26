Let’s drive devt through mathematical sciences

The African Institute of Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) Ghana is urging stakeholders, including industry and diplomatic corps, to support the government’s bold ambition to transform country’s development through research, innovation and the practical application of mathematical sciences.

Speaking at an exclusive partnership event at Labadi Beach Hotel attended by government functionaries, members of the diplomatic corps and chief executives of leading companies in the country, the President and CEO of AIMS,Mr Thierry Zomahoun, laid out AIMS’ bold vision and initiatives to lead the transformation of Africa through innovative scientific training, technical advances and breakthrough discoveries which would benefit society as a whole.

He said Africa had the youngest population in the world and in the next few years, the continent would be the second largest in terms of population. “As leaders, we must take action now to empower our young people and position them to lead thinking, innovation and breakthroughs in technology to transform our continent economically.

To this end, AIMS has a vision of collaborating with governments and development organisations to build 15 knowledge ecosystems across the continent by 2023.”

Knowledge ecosystem

He said AIMS was also in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, the German, the Canadian and British governments and the Master Card Foundation to build a knowledge ecosystem in Saltpond in the Central Region.

This center, he said would serve a multi purpose for training, research and capacity building and empower talented young people in the country to lead the effort in Ghana’s transformational agenda.

“We encourage the private sector to join us on this journey to build capacity and shape the minds that will shape the future of our continent,” he stated.

Govt’s support

The Minister of State for Tertiary Education, Prof. Kwesi Yankah lauded AIMS Ghana for leading the effort to transform the development of the continent through research, capacity building of mathematics teachers in the country and the bold ambition to build a Center of Excellence for research and practical application of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

“I am inspired by the vision and work of AIMS on the continent and as the sector minister for tertiary education, I can confidently say that the objectives of AIMS are directly in line with His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision for our education sector,” he said. He pointed out that this initiative by AIMS would stimulate the demand for science and technology and leverage technology to popularise the teaching and learning of mathematics in the country.

“We are fully in support of this initiative and encourage the private sector to partner the Ministry of Education and AIMS to bring the knowledge ecosystem to life,” he noted.

Panel discussion

As part of the event, a panel discussion was held, under the theme: “Are Mathematical Sciences The Missing Link in Ghana’s Development Agenda?” With eminent panelists comprising the Minister of State for Tertiary Education, Prof. Yankah, Thierry Zomahoun and Founder & CEO of Edel Technology Consulting, Ethel Cofie speaking to the critical role mathematical sciences plays in the technological advancement and economic development of nations.

Prof. F.K. Allotey, the President of AIMS Ghana thanked participants for attending the event and committing to support the work of the Institute.

The session was opened by Prince Kofi Amoabeng, a member of the Board of Trustees of AIMS Ghana.



