Leaked Sex Tape Involving Two SHS Students Goes Viral

A leaked sex tape involving some two Senior High Schools (SHS) students in the West Gonja District of the Northern Region has gone viral.

The video believed to have been recorded by a third party after the lady in the act was deceived and blind folded, the girl and boy involved are heard speaking Gonja.

The video was first posted on Facebook by one Kasenyi Mubarik Kojah on Thursday May 25, 2017 and according to him; he did that because the girl involved is damaging the reputation of Ndewura Jakpa Senior High School.

It is gathered that that the boy is from a suburb in Damongo called Canteen and the girl from Daboya but an immediate past student of Ndewura Jakpa Senior High School

From the video one could see that the boy and the third person who did the filming of the video corroborated and fooled the girl by making her blindfold with a handkerchief.

She could therefore not see what was happening.

It is also clear from the video she did not know they were filming her while she engaged in the sexual act with the other.

Police in the area have since confirmed to mynewsgh.com that they have launched investigations into the incident and will hunt down those behind the circulation of the two obscene video that lasts 18 and 29 seconds respectively.