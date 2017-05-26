Kwame Sefa Kayi launches campaign to reduce child mortality

Kokrokoo Charities Foundation, a Non-Government Organisation (NGO) founded by Ace Broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi has launched a campaign to raise fund to purchase hundred incubators to be distributed to health facilities across the country.

The campaign which was officially out-doored by the wife of Ghana’s vice President Samira Bawumia, was initiated in 2015 with the aim of reducing the mortality rate of children born pre-term.

Speaking at the event, the founder and chairman of the foundation, Kwame Sefa Kayi said his foundation has already bought and distributed four incubators to the Police Hospital, the La General Hospital, the Nsawam Government Hospital and the Prestea Government Hospital. According to him, although his foundation was embarking on an ambitious project that seems impossible, it was also going to work with a deadline.

“So far we have distributed four but we have eight more coming and there are areas that need it more urgently than others and the moment we get those eight we will just give it out. We are looking at giving one to the Koforidua Teaching Hospital, another to the Tamale Hospital, Lawra Hospital and Tetteh Quashie hospital because they need it badly. We have a team that goes out there to do a need assessment, we evaluate it and base on that do the donation. By Christmas this year, we will be done, if we get two more it’s good, if we get the hundred it’s okay but if we don’t we will still stop. Our reason is simple, sometimes when you stretch an appeal too much it becomes stale and that is not what we want.”

The founder also encouraged Ghanaians to be more given and supportive so as to help save more lives.

“When we started the campaign it was very tough, we got doors slam in our face, we had people who led us on for a very long time and eventually disappeared but we also had some very encouraging responses. We had people who bought incubators for us at a drop of a hat. We are not asking anyone who cannot afford a hundred thousand dollars to give it to us, and the least amount you can give is actually nothing, that is why we are setting up this raffle and a short code. You are charged Two Ghana Cedis and as you continue to donate you get to win something, like the ultimate prize which is a car.”

On his part, the Medical Superintendent at the Police Hospital, Dr Kofi Ablorh expressed gratitude to the foundation for the incubator donated to the facility.

According to Dr. Ablorh, pre-term cases were on the increase in Ghana and it was an issue of great concern.

He noted that more than 15 million babies were born prematurely globally with Ghana attracting over 100, 000 cases which meant a new born dying every one hour. He called on other agencies like the Ministry Of Health and the Ghana Health Service as well as other NGOs to join the course initiated by the Kokrokoo Charities Foundation to put an end to the senseless death of new born babies across the country.

By: Felicia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana