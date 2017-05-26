Kotoko seek revival against Tema Youth

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are in high spirits to kickstart the second round of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) on Sunday on a clean sheet by accounting for a stubborn Tema Youth side in a must-win clash for the Porcupine Warriors at the Tema Stadium.

Kotoko ended the first round pegged at the seventh position with 21 points on the league log under the guidance of as many as four coaches but without a win in their last eight matches. With the arrival two weeks ago of Steve Polack, their fourth coach of the season, Kotoko managed a 1-0 victory over second-tier side Proud United 1-0 in the MTN FA Cup Round of 32 last Sunday and it has brought a new sense of optimism among the teeming Kotoko followers that their fortunes would turn around in the second round.

Already, coach Polack has given an assurance that Kotoko would bounce back and pick up the pieces and is hopeful that expected turnaround begins this weekend in the ‘Harbour City’.

Just before the curtain was drawn on the first round, 12th-placed Tema Youth frustrated Kotoko with a goalless draw game at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi and still look primed to compound the problems of the Porcupine Warriors on the artificial turf at Tema where Polack is expected to fall on his most dependable stars a, including Felix Annan, Ahmed Adams, Eric Donkor, Tuffour Frimpong, Obed Owusu, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Yakubu Mohammed and Baba Mahama, Kotoko’s lone goal hero against Proud United.

Ironically, Kotoko’s archrivals Accra Hearts of Oak hope to begin the second round in the same manner as they ended the first round with a repeat performance against Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Two weeks ago, the Phobians hammered the Scientific Soccer lads 3-0 at their favourite Carl Reindorf Park at Dansoman and Hearts look a good bet to secure a double against Liberty who may be inspired by their lone goal victory over Hearts at the same venue last season.

Coach Frank Nuttall’s side look a very improved side and go into the game very confident with their Thomas Abbey leading the side built around Patrick Razak, Sam Yeboah, Vincent Attingah and Richard Akrofi aiming to ensure a double over the Dansoman-based side.

With the two most adored clubs fighting to revive their title aspirations at the Tema and Accra Stadium, league leaders WAFA will be the guests of Inter Allies at the El Wak Stadium. WAFA’s outstanding performance so far this season has sent strong signals they could be on the verge of making history as they aim to upset Inter Allies on their home turf.

In the other fixtures, second-placed Aduana Stars would re-ignite their regional rivalry with Bechem United as they welcome them to the Nana Agyeman Badu Park at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Wa All Stars host bottom-placed Ashgold at the Malik Jabir Park, while Medeama engage Bolga All Stars at the Tarkwa T & A Park.

But early tomorrow, Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs would have the opportunity to break the dominance of city rivals Elmina Sharks who beat them both in the first round of the league and in the MTN FA Cup in a regional clash at the Cape Coast stadium.

Also tomorrow afternoon, Accra Great Olympics welcome Berekum Chelsea to the Accra Stadium in another Saturday tough encounter.



