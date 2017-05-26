Kickboxer loses fight, gets slapped in face by mom (VIDEO)

The Kichigin family is full of MMA devotees. Brothers Georgy, Grigoriy, and Viktor are all professional fighters, and their mother Anna Azovskaya is responsible for their training.

Russian kickboxer Viktor Kichigin suffered further embarrassment after losing via TKO in the second round of a Mix Martial Arts (MMA) fight at FNG 67 in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

The three fighters have nicknames like “Crusader,” “Knight,” and “The Lion of Pyatigorsk,” and their father apparently died in one of the wars in the Caucasus Mountains.

The youngest brother, Viktor, is in the lightweight division and his mom is constantly seen cheering him from his corner – but that was not the case yesterday (May 26).

Things did not go well for Viktor after his opponent Ruslan Yamanbaev mounted him and pummeled him with elbows and punches, leaving his face a bloody mess.

Immediately after the loss, his mother stormed into the ring not to offer him words of comfort but to berate and slap poor little Viktor.

Watch videos of the incident below;



