“I Will Not Grant Any Interview Unless They Are Ready To Pay” – Shatta Wale

Self acclaimed Dancehall king, Shatta Wale has said he will no more grant interviews to radio and TV stations unless he is paid.

His decision, according to him is to prevent these media outlets from twisting stories about him.

The ‘Taking Over’ hitmaker mentioned that the radio and TV stations in Ghana did not contribute to his rise and that he will not need them.

In a post on Facebook, he said: “Will not grant any interview to any TV or Radio station unless they ready to pay me cash????????if all they’ll do is end up twisting stories….After all none never helped in my rise..DJ Lord dash and DJ Mctontoh were my only street DJ’s who helped..”

Shatta Wale this week was on GHOne TV where he made several revelations and pleas including his dire desire to join the VGMA next year.