I Used My KNUST Certificate To Buy A V8 -John Dumelo

Actor John Dumelo has finally reacted to claims that he could not complete KNUST and that he does not have a degree in Civil Engineering as he claim to do.

Last week, the actor was criticised for publicly ridiculing a KNUST graduate who sells bread on the streets of Accra. Due to his actions, blogger Chris Vincent revealed that the actor was unable to complete KNUST.

Today, a twitter user, Prince Akowuah asked the actor where his KNUST certificate is.

In a reply to him, the actor said ” I used it to buy a new V8?.

