I Prefer To Die Than Have Rev Martey Pray For Me – Agbesi Nutsu

A Communicator of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said he would prefer to be left alone on his sick bed to die than have the former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana offer prayers for his healing.

Agbesi Nutsu said he does not see Rev Prof Emmanuel Martey as a ‘genuine man of God’ who deserve to offer prayers for his revival.

“If Reverend Martey is the only man of God left to offer prayers for me (on my sick bed), then I would prefer I would be allowed to die and leave the world,” he said.

The controversial man of God was in the news this week for claiming that some appointees of President Nana Akufo-Addo are corrupt.

“Even some of their appointees are not correct…they are corrupt,” he said in an interview with Journalists in the Eastern Region.

Prof. Martey who has in the last few years been vociferous in chastising the erstwhile John Mahama government said the new government of Nana Akufo-Addo has also made the mistake of appointing some corrupt people.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Morning Show, ‘Dwaso Nsem’ Wednesday, Agbesi Nutsu dared the former Moderator to name the corrupt appointees in the current administration as well as persons he claimed tried to bribe him in the previous administration.

“He claims Nana Addo’s government is corrupt, so he should mention those who are corrupt and the people he claimed tried to bribe him with $ 100,000 because it is not right for a Reverend Minister to make such a sweeping statement,” he said.

Agbesi further said that he would consider the former Moderator as trying to deceive the public if he fails to name the corrupt persons in the administration.

Watch Agbesi Nutsu cursing Reverend Martey below: