New photos of Tiwa Savage shows her wearing a pink fur coat in Ghana. But before fans could attack her for wearing such warm clothing in a country that is warm already, she pointed it out herself and told the haters that she can’t see them.

She wrote: “Yeah I’m a Savage. Yeah I’m in Ghana. Yeah I’m wearing fur. Some haters will say but it’s not cold in Ghana .. I can’t see y’all … I’m Gucci”.