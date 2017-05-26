Hammah Urges ‘Sankofa’ In NDC

A former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mike Hammah, has asked the current leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to return to the principles of the revolution that gave birth to the party.

According to him, going back to the principles of probity and accountability will also mean reconciling with the brainchild of revolution, former President Jerry Rawlings, in order to give the NDC a chance in future elections.

Speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM on the rebuilding of the NDC after the defeat in last year’s polls, he said the NDC could not make any significant inroads in elections without the contribution of Mr Rawlings, hence the need to reconcile with him and the grassroots immediately.

He said: “You can’t talk about the revolution without making references to the founder, Jerry John Rawlings. He instigated the revolution and the formation of the NDC itself, and so we need to go back to our basics, which is the revolution.

“There is a saying that ‘don’t forget the rock out of which you were formed’, and so we have to get back to the framework upon which we were formed.”

He added: “We cannot win any election if we neglect the founder and the principles and the revolution.”