Guinness supports MTN Swag Awards

Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL), Ghana’s leading total beverage business, has presented quantities of its products to the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) towards the successful organisation of this year’s MTN SWAG Awards night scheduled to take place tomorrow, May 27, at the State Banquet Hall, Accra.

The products include over 50 packs of GGBL’s latest non-alcoholic product, Orijin Zero and quantities of other brands of the company.

Presenting the drinks to SWAG, the Corporate Relations Director of GGBL, Mr Gabriel Opoku-Asare, said the beverage giants had for the past decade supported SWAG in the organisation of their prestigious awards night because the company recognised the need to celebrate and reward our gallant sportsmen and women.

The SWAG President, Mr Kwabena Yeboah, who received the drinks on behalf of the association, expressed his appreciation to Guinness for the consistent support to SWAG over the years.





