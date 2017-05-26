Gov’t Ready To Partner ” With Vocational” Institutions To Stimulate Entrepreneurship – Senior Minister

Senior minister, Hon.Yaw Osarfo Maafo has said government will soon roll out more pragmatic policy in assessing technical & vocational education in the country by upgrading and revamping it to ensure that such institutions train students to define the workforce in the country.

Speaking at the event of 2nd speech and prize giving day celebration of the Presbyterian senior high technical school, Adukrom-Akuapem, in the eastern region, on the theme:”Relevance of Secondary Technical in Ghana”, Mr. Yaw Osarfo Maafo said vocational and technical education play pivotal role in socio-economic development and therefore needs to vigorously re-equipped and expand to carry out efficient programs to meet standardization.

He condemned the unfortunate perception of some individuals describing those who patronize technical and vocational education as non-scholars and mentioned that government is committed to adopt best methodology of dual education system to stimulate entrepreneurial and practical skills to make students relevant to their society.

He added that, if Ghana does not put relevance on technical education, there would be no future transformation and job creation in the future.

On his part, the headmaster of the school, Mr. Andrews Baah – Kwako said the school established 26 years ago with 29 students, currently enrolls 1,182 students population with 94 teaching and non teaching staff and offers 9 programmes including, general science, home economics, woodand metalwork, visual arts, building & construction etc.

He hinted that, despite the excellence academic performance of the school, the school is confronted with numerous challenges and impacting negatively on teaching and learning.

Pointing out the challenges, Mr. Kwako lamented that, the school lacks technical workshops, dinning and assembly hall, enough classrooms, dormitories among others and call on the government for assistance.