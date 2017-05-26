Government To Create Opportunities For Youth To Thrive – Samira Bawumia

The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to providing opportunities for the nation’s youth to thrive.

They would continue to remain at the heart of its economic policies as government empowers them economically, to enable them to make useful contribution to nation building.

She was addressing a youth rally organized to commemorate the Africa Union (AU) Day in Kumasi.

The event, organized by the National Youth Authority (NYA), was under the theme “Investing in the youth to help themselves; tasks and responsibilities of stakeholders”.

It brought together various youth groups and students from across the metropolis.

Mrs. Bawumia encouraged the youth to take advantage of programmes rolled out through the NYA to better their lives.

She also advised them to be patriotic and to accept to uphold the values of patriotism, hard work, integrity, decency and self-discipline.

She applauded the NYA for the strong and determined effort it was making to give young people employable skills for sustainable livelihood.

Ms. Erica Goldson, acting Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), said it was important for all stakeholders “to see investment in young people as critical to development”.

She hailed the government for placing a premium on youth development and said that was a right step.

Mrs. Elizabeth Agyemang, Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, urged the youth to be innovative and to have the courage to venture into their own businesses.

That, she indicated, was vital to the fight to bring down the high unemployment figures in the country.

Mr. Emmanuel Asigri, the Chief Executive Officer of the NYA, said they would go the extra mile to ensure that government’s investment in the youth achieved the intended goals.