God Took Power From Mahama To Reveal Nana Addo’s Wrongdoings – Pastor

Founder and leader of Hezekiah Apostolic Prayer Ministry, Pastor Kwabena Owusu Adjei has said God whisked power from former president John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to reveal the wrong doings of Nana Addo and the New Patriotic Party.

He says his troy has enough to show the Dankwa Busia Dombo tradition has shed blood and that has been tormenting the party every now and then. Pastor Adjei called on the nation to dare not swear-in Nana Akufo Addo to power when the later won the 2016 general election by 53.4 %.

He warn ahead of January, 7, that if Nana Akufo Addo ascend the throne, Ghana will face a lot of atrocities. A prophecy he keeps referring to as being manifested in gas explosions, suicides among other uncomfortable occurrences in the country after power was conferred on H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akofo Addo on 7th January, 2017.

He has also said time and again that the murder of Hon. J. B. Dankwa Adu was a ritual one that made way for Nana Addo to win the elections causing the woeful defeat of J. D. Mahama and the NDC.

He blamed Mahama for not changing the seat of the Presidency from Flagstaff House to Golden Jubilee House as was named by former President J. A. Kofour when he built it to commemorate Ghana’s 50th anniversary after independence. But he says all these happened to make Akufo Addo fulfil his presidential ambitions since he was eager to ascend the throne when he was not meant for it.

The pastor further refers to prophecies that tells that President Akufo Addo would be hospitalized in London just as President Buhari of Nigeria. In his narration, he revealed Mahama would come back in the year 2020 to prepare the grounds for Ghana’s economic stability come the year 2022 and beyond. ‘’For former President Mahama to lost the 2016 elections so Ghanaians will all know how disgraceful the NPP is.

They trained the vigilante groups such as the Delta Force to attack the NDC should they win power. ‘’ As former President J. J.

Rawlings turn seventy (70) come June this year, the pastor is urging him to get hold of John Mahama and the NDC to check on them and find out what might have gone wrong for them to lose the elections so they can gloriously come back in 2020 to redeem Ghana from drifting to uphold to its inheritance ordained by God according to time.