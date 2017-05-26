GNECC Wants Improved

The Ghana Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has called on government to pay critical attention to the quality of education in the country, especially at the basic school level.

The coalition made up of major stakeholders in the educational sector raised concern over the poor quality of education in KG-JHS and urged authorities to intensify efforts in basic education in order to have the skilled manpower needed to develop the country.

“While the Coalition is not against private participation in education, we hold a strong view about the need to strengthen the regulation governing education delivery by all actors to ensure that quality standards are maintained,” said Veronica Gzeagu, National Coordinator of GNECC.

She was addressing the media and educationists at the launch of the Global Action Week for (GAWE) in Accra on the theme, “Accountability for SDG4 and Active Citizen Participation.”

The week is used to raise awareness about critical issues in education that require priority attention and for urgent action and commitment of targeted resources to address such issues.

Mrs. Gzeagu, acknowledging the importance of democratic governance as a cornerstone of the SDGs and the need for credible roadmaps to deliver quality, inclusive, free and public education, which form the principal pillars of SDG4, reminded government of its responsibility to maintain the commitment to the Incheon Declaration Framework for Action.

“It is our fervent hope that the new administration will continue to work closely with civil society as key partners to ensure accountability to all partners, a common understanding and ownership of policies and interventions by all stakeholders,” she added.

Representative of Ghana National Association of Teachers, Gifty Apanbi, in her message said the teaching profession over the years has lost its prestige and place in society due to socio-economic development.

She however said this trend could be reversed if the views of teachers are sought on education policy, innovation in such areas as professional development, work place needs, recognition of teachers as critical implementers and treating them with respect they require are implemented.

“Ensuring that their salaries, allowances and all other concomitants due them, are paid regularly and on time, to motivate, and in essence goad them on, to give their very best to the pupils, and students (our frontline clients), parents, the communities and the entire country at large,” she added.

Mr. Eric Odue of National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) applauded government for the free SHS policy which was in line with the Sustainable Development Goal 4 that highlights the need for education for all.

“The free SHS policy is a bold decision government has taken. Its full implementation requires that government bridges the gap between the poor and the rich as far as access to quality education is concerned,” he said.

He however noted that should the policy work, government needs to ensure that every child irrespective of where he or she is must have access to education.

He said this could be achieved by government through proper collection of taxes and cut down of tax incentives expressing his hope that the needed commitment will be demonstrated by all for the benefit of the present generation and posterity.

“Twenty percent of the tax incentive granted annually could restore more than 600,000 extra places for children in school or feed 6million children annually, or yet still employ extra 92,000 teachers,” he said.