Ghana Shippers’ Authority to partner Ghana Shippers Awards

The Ghana Shippers Awards, few months after its launch, have received tremendous participation of key stakeholders, companies and respected individuals within the shipping industry.

Notable and most recent to this endorsement is the partnership with the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA), an agency of the Ministry of Transport mandated by

the laws of Ghana to effectively and efficiently manage Ghana’s commercial shipping and to protect and promote the interest of shippers in relation to international trade and transport logistics.

Letter from authority

A letter from the authority signed by its Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Sylvia Asana Owu states that “we write to endorse the Ghana Shippers Awards and also partner you in organising the Ghana Shippers Awards.”

“We are by this letter requesting for the postponement of the awards to allow a team of technical experts to support the selection process to ensure the credibility of the awards and also have the awards meet international standards for an important industry like ours,” it stated.

The letter added that “authority admires your effort in awarding the industry and appreciates the input made by you so far in this regard”.

Speaking to a member of the awarding board of Ghana Shippers Awards on the new development and the postponement of the awards, Mr Michael Luguje said “in as much as we are sorry for the inconvenience caused with the postponement, we will like to reiterate that the postponement will to a large extent inure to the benefit of the industry and create a sustainable event annually supported by the industry regulator and all nominations submitted are still valid.”

The awards cut across road transportations, ocean carriers, air transportation, freight forwarding, shipping agents, express services, courier agencies, government agencies, insurance, financial institutions and more.

Nominations so far

Organisations that have submitted their nominations so far include the OmniBank Ghana Limited, Benmarine Offshore Service limited, Jonmoore International, Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited, APM Terminals Ghana Ltd, Freight Masters Shipping Agency Limited, Apm Terminals Ghana Limited, Achievers Logistics Ghana, Global Cargo & Commodities Limited, Transglobal Logistics Limited, and Bluchip Logistics Limited.

The rest are Logical Maritime Services Limited, Star Assurance Company Limited,

Consolidated Shipping Agencies Limited, Apex Shipping & Commercial Co. Limited, Mcdan Shipping Company Limited, Mtg Limited, Delexes Company Limited, Baj Freight And Logistics Ltd, Fendercare Marine Ghana Ltd, Gmt Shipping Ghana Limited, Eagle Express Limited, Air Ghana Limited, Acs Africa Coastal Services Ghana Limited, and Sevenlog Limited.

It also included Ghana Airports Company Limited, Amaris Terminal Limited, Graphic Communications Group Limited, West Blue Consulting, Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited, Damco Logistics Ghana Limited, Borderless Alliance (West Africa), Sea And Shore Services Gh Limited, Flat C Marine Offshore Limited, Grimaldi Ghana Limited, Ut Logistics, Ghana Community Network Services (GCNET), Aramex Ghana Limited, Tv3 Network Limited and many more.

The Ghana Shippers Awards, which seeks to recognise distinctions in the field and also to promote the interests of the industry – nationally and internationally, will now be held on June 30 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel and is organised by Globe Productions in partnership with the Graphic Business.



