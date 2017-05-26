Ghana News: Latest News in Ghana | UTV Ghana

Akufo-Addo Is Not Serious About Fighting Corruption – Koku
Deputy General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has said corruption under Akufo-Addo is going to be worst with the way things are going now.
I Will Not Shield Any Corrupt Public Official – Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has stated unequivocally that he will not shield any public official found to be engaged in acts of corruption or malfeasance, but will ensure that the laws of the land are applied fully, without fear or favour.
$4m NCA Scandal Security Capo Runs Away
The man believed to be the brain behind the National Communications Authority (NCA) $8 millions contract that brought in ‘spying and phone tapping’ gadgets for teh national Security Secretariat (NSS) from Israel is said to be at large.
Research Reveals African Media Projects Africa Negatively
Fifty-eight per cent of news stories reported between 2015 and 2016 on the African continent by African media houses projected the continent negatively, a new research has revealed.
NCA Contract Was $8m – Infraloks Says NCA Bypassed $2m To Israeli Company
INFRALOKS Development Limited (IDL), a reseller of anti-terrorist system involved in a contract with the National Communications Authority (NCA), has revealed that the total sum of the contract was $8 million.
Arsonists Planning To Burn Kotokuraba Market – Police
The Central Regional Police Service has gathered intelligence which suggested that some people in the Cape Coast Metropolis were planning to burn the new Kotokuraba market if the stores were not fairly allocated.
Akufo-Addo Confident Soldiers Will Help Fight Galamsey
The Ghana Armed Forces has been charged to play a pivotal role in the fight against illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey.
Jail The State Looters – ISODEC
Abdallah-Ali Nakyea, a Law of Taxation Lecturer at the Ghana School of Law, has called for stiffer punishment to any person found guilty of stealing from the state’s coffers.
3 Former Mahama Appointees Blow $4m
The Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) is investigating some top officials of the John Mahama administration for allegedly taking $4 million from the accounts of the National Communications Authority (NCA) and failing to account for it.