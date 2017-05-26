Ghana Industry Is Dying Government Should Intervene – Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy has revealed he has not made a dime from royalties since he started his career in 2009.

The BET Award winning Dancehall act says he is yet to receive some funds from GHAMRO.

“I’m a member of MUSIGHA but I haven’t received royalties before.” Stonebwoy told JOY FM. “It’s rather unfortunate but who do I talk to. I haven’t bothered to go check with anybody about it yet. I still remember for the seven years I have been here since Obrafour featured me on his ‘Ghetto Love’, from 2009 to now. Not even a cedi, I can’t remember receiving anything.”

“I’m not the type of artist that pushes blames on people. I always seek to assist myself then I can help others. I’m a registered member of MUSIGHA but I haven’t yet.

He indicated that the structures in Ghana music industry do not work and should be looked at by the government to ensure that musicians also enjoy from their labour.

“There is a problem with the structure of the music industry and the government needs to involve itself so we can fix that.”