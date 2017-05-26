Ghana hosts Innovation Prize for Africa in July

Ghana will host the 6th Innovation Prize for Africa (IPA) event in July this year to commemorate the country’s 60th independence anniversary.

In its sixth year, the prestigious African award to be held on the theme: “African innovation: Investing in prosperity,” will bring together Africa’s leading innovators.

This was announced in a joint statement by the African Innovation Foundation (AIF), the government, represented by the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and the Ghana 60 Years On Planning Committee.

Endorsement

The statement said hosting the event in Ghana had received the highest endorsement from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who would also deliver the keynote address at the award ceremony.

It pointed out that Ghana was selected as host country for the IPA 2017 as a result of its commitment towards consolidating a thriving national innovation ecosystem, adding that in its 60 years of independence, Ghana had been an example of progressive successes that had made the country and its advancements marketable and well respected globally.

It said with the presence of world-class accelerators and incubators, Ghana in recent years had become a noted sub-regional hub of excellence in innovation, stressing that, “the Ghanaian technology and innovation ecosystem, led by a new generation of change-makers, has received much international and local acclaim, making Ghana the ideal host country for IPA 2017.”

It quoted the Minister of MESTI, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, as stating that.“Ghana is open for business and brimming with an ecosystem of young talents that is already being tapped into. We thank the AIF for selecting Ghana to host the IPA 2017 event and use its platform to showcase Ghana’s innovative aspirations to the global community.”

The Founder of AIF, Mr Jean-Claude Bastos de Morais was also quoted as saying, “Ghana has one of the most established national innovative systems for science, technology and innovation in the West African sub-region.

Event

IPA 2017 promises to provide an unprecedented platform for African innovators and innovation enablers to network, share knowledge, explore business opportunities and boost collaboration.



