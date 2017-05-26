Galamsey Operator Fined GHC 240

A 28 year-old galamsey operator, Paul Asamoah has been fined 240.00 Ghana cedis by a Tarkwa Circuit Court for unlawfully being on the concession of Goldfields Ghana Limited (GGL), Tarkwa Mine.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea.

The Court also ordered the destruction of two shovels, two water pumping machines, black bowl and blanket used by the accused to engage in illegal mining, this was to discourage people from engaging in illegal mining activities.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Faustina Selestina Anaman told the court, presided over by Mr. Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew that the complainant’s are security officers of GGL, Tarkwa Mine and the accused person reside at Badukrom, a suburb of Tarkwa.

Chief Inspector Anaman said on a May 12, around 1520 hours the security officers of the mining firm were on their normal patrols when they spotted the accused person together with others now on the run, with two shovels, two water pumping machines, black bowl containing blanket, about to engage in illegal mining.

She said when the security officers drew closer to the accused and interrogated him, he did not give them any tangible reason and they handed him together with the exhibit to the police.

The Prosecutor said Asamoah admitted the offense in his investigation caution statement and was charged with the offense.