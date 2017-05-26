Floyd Mayweather announces visit to Ghana in June (VIDEO)

It was earlier rumoured that the retired American boxer would be embarking on a tour of the African continent but he has now confirmed Ghana as one of his destinations.

Former five-division world boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather Jr has confirmed that he will be visiting Ghana between June 15-16.

Mayweather announced his visit to Ghana in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

“What’s up, it’s your man Floyd Money Mayweather. Africa, Ghana, you have Floyd Mayweather and the Money Team, June 15 and June 16. The Motherland,” Mayweather said in the video.

Details regarding his visit are unknown but Mayweather is known for travelling in style with bags of money, private jets and an entourage.

According to reports, he will be arriving in the West African country on the invitation of Bola Ray’s EIB Network and Empire Entertainment.

Mayweather hung-up his gloves three years ago after winning all career fights with 49-0 record but is rumoured to return for a mega-fight with UFC Champion, Conor McHregor

