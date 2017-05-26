Emelia Brobbey’s “Adanfo Boni” Movie Premiere Records High Attendance..Premiere Continues Today

Actress and movie producer Emelia Brobbey will be laughing to the bank few days following the successful premiere of her movie, Adanfo Bone in Accra.

After successfully showing the movie in Kumasi and Sunyani, the screen goddess decided to premiere it at the Silverbird Cinemas at the Accra Mall and Westhills Mall on AU Day and Friday, May 26. The AU Day premiere of the movie, Adanfo Bone by all indications is the most attended Kumawood movie premiere at the Silverbirds Cinema.

The number of movie lovers who thronged to the Accra Mall and Westhills Mall to enjoy the movie has not been recorded at any Kumawood movie premiere, Zionfelix.net can say. Before Emelia Brobbey’s ‘Adanfo Bone’ premiere on May 25, several other movies from the local movie industry popularly called Kumawood had been shown at the Silverbirds Cinema but did not record such attendance.

All two showings at each Mall had hundreds of Ghanaians in the cinemas enjoying the movie.

Top stars who were at both malls for the premiere to have fun with fans included Emelia Brobbey, Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto, Diamond Appiah and many others.

The movie ‘Adanfo Bone’ from the camp of Start Media features actors like Emelia Brobbey, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Akrobeto, LilWin, Bill Asamoah and many others.