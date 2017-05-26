Each KMA Assembly Member To Receive A Brand New Car

All members of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) will soon benefit from a brand new salon car each in an arrangement by managers of the assembly and an automobile company.

According to the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of the assembly Osei Asibey, elected assembly members will be the only beneficiaries of the scheme which will enhance their delivery of work for their respective electoral areas and that of the assembly.

A sample of the car was brought by manufacturers to be examined by the Chief Executive Officer of the assembly, Hon. Osei Asibey and presiding member of Hon. Abraham Boadi on Wednesday 24th May, 2017.

Deductions of allowances of assembly members will be used to defray the cost of Hyundai Grand i10

“They will eventually own the cars by deductions from the allowances they take when the amount makes up the cost of the car”, an official of the assembly confirmed.

The KMA has a total 137 assembly members which includes 93 elected members and 43 appointed.