Deal With Illegal Miners At The District Level – Group Tells Amewu

Members of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Mining (GNASSM) have called on the government to deal with illegal miners known as dredgers whose activities directly lead to the destruction of the forest reserves and water bodies.

Speaking on the Gold Power Drive with Samuel Eshun, General Secretary of GNASSM, Godwin Armah disclosed that the temporary ban on all mining operations in the country is seriously affecting the livelihood and their ability to repay loans they contracted for their licensed mining operations.

The GNASSM is, therefore, calling for the removal of the ban on small-scale mining.

His comments stem from assertions by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resource, John Peter Amewu, that some military officers were shielding some illegal miners.

Mr. Armah while speaking on the Power Drive on Wednesday said “government should come out with a sustainable approach to end the illegal mining menace.”

“We see this as a national problem but the solution is at the local level. DCEs and the police commanders should not sit down for illegal mining activities to take place. I don’t know why the Minister should go round touring the country. He’ll wear down. I believe those at the district level should be empowered to fight the small scale illegal activities at the local level” he advised.