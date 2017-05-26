Davido, Tiwa Savage Arrive in Ghana For Concert (Photos)

Nigerian artistes Davido and Tiwa Savage have arrived in the country ahead of this Saturday’s Ghana Meets Naija Concert slated for the Accra International Conference Centre.

The award winning Davido and Falz arrived at the Kotoka International on Friday morning and were welcomed by Empire Entertainment crew.

CEO of EIB Network, Bola Ray was at the airport to welcome the Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage who arrived on Thursday.

Interacting with the media Tiwa Savage said “I’m really excited to be here, I think I missed the previous show when my team were here the other time so I’m here to finish what they left for me.” She said.

Over the years, Ghana Meets Naija has been known as the platform for the biggest artistes in both Ghana and Nigeria to share one stage and thrill music lovers from both countries.

It brings together artistes from Ghana and Nigeria for a night’s celebration of music themed along battle lines. This year’s is themed around an election where the four main acts: Davido, Shatta Wale, M.anifest and Falz are being voted for in a special text-in exercise that will see a commissioner in the person of female rapper Eno, crown the eventual winner.

Other supporting acts on the night are Tiwa Savage, Lil Win, Article Wan, Kojo Cue, and Kwame Eugene among others. The 2017 Ghana Meets Naija is powered by Empire Ghana and proudly sponsored by uniBank’s Smile and Mastercard products, Alomo Gold-Natural Herbs and Fruits, Paba Cosmetics, Tang Palace Hotel, Nasco Mobile, Kasi Express, 7Fold, Emerge Ghana and Maaha Beach Resort.

It has always seen massive patronage because of the list of top African acts it parades. This year’s is slated for March 27 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Nii Ayi, DJ Vyrusky, and DJ Lord have been announced as disc jockeys for the event.

They will be supported by Nigerian counterpart DJ OB and winner of TV3’s talented Kids reality show, DJ Switch.