Davido Promises To Sort Out The Accommodation Of The Little Boy Singing His Song In A Viral VIDEO

Video of a little boy, Utibe, singing Davido’s “If” went viral 5 days ago and the person who took the video revealed that Utibe does not go to school but has to hunt snails and sell them to assist his mother who has a physical disability.

Sham Rock, who shared the photo, took pity on the boy’s plight and decided to help him out. He went to visit the boy’s family and discovered his mother was a single mother abandoned by her husband and, to make matters worse, she is paralysed and has 4 kids depending on her. The good Samaritan was able to get Utibe into school today. He is now a primary 1 pupil at Government Central Primary school Ibeno, Akwa ibom state and photos of him on his first day at school were shared.

The house where Utibe lives with his mum and siblings is a ramshackle hut made of raffia palms and looked ready to fall any minute. Good news is, Sham Rock revealed that Davido has promised to sort out accommodation for Utibe and his family. The singer also acknowledged the little boy by sharing a photo of him on his Instagram and wrote:

“OBO GOT YOU FOR LIFE KID!!! NOTHING MAKES ME MORE THAT U FINALLY GET TO START SCHOOL!! 30 billion for ur account oooo!!!! 🙏 WE RISE BY LIFTING OTHERS!!”

Video below-