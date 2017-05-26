Confirmed: Fiifi Boafo ‘Dumps’ Kennedy Agyepong’s Oman FM

Renowned broadcast Journalist, Fiifi Boafo has ended his almost decade relationship with Accra-based Oman Fm owned New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand Kennedy Ohene Agyepong and operated by Kencity Media as the Morning Show host of the station.

Mynewsgh.com can confirm that he has taken up an appointment as the Manager in Charge of the office of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COCOBOD and started work on Tuesday May 23 2017 after being granted years of sabbatical leave.

Sources at COCOBOD disclosed coupled with documents sighted by mynewsgh.com indicate that his appointment as Office Manager to Jospeh Boahen Aidoo is not a political appointment.

Fiifi Boafo joined the Medina Zongo Junction-based media house operated from the Hollywood building in 2008 from Tema-based Adom Fm owned by multimedia group, operators of some of the leading media brands in the country including Joy Fm and several free to air television channels.

He has refused to confirm or deny the latest development when reached but only disclosed that he was on sabbatical leave when may not be a regular voice on radio as he used to.