‘Cocaine Incriminating Evidence Against Asia Huang Available’ – Yammin

Former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Joseph Yammin has urged officers of the Bureau of National Investigations to visit classified files of Asia Huang for more incriminating evidence against the suspected Chinese illegal miner.

According to Yammin, the ‘galamsey queen’s’ activities in Ghana traversed beyond illegal mining to other criminals activities.

Joseph Yammin was the Deputy Regional minister and headed a regional task force against illegal mining during which time the Chinese woman’s activities started coming into the limelight.

He was speaking to host of Abusua Nkommo, Kwame Adinkrah while discussing illegal mining activities allegedly dominated by Asia Huang.

Joseph Yammin said, “there are times Asia Huang could sponsor raids against mining concessions of other Chinese illegal miners after which she will secretly take over their mining machinery.”

“Asia’s activities went as far as robbery and she did all these with the active support of some security operatives and there was even a time we planned secret operation on her,” he revealed.

“We had to send three different groups of military force from Accra with the aim of raiding her and we never included a single police man in the operation and it was very successful.”

”The military operation I organised raided a big house accommodating about sixteen Chinese. The same house according to our intelligence housed ten excavators, heavy weapons and excavators filters stuffed with cocaine,” he disclosed.

”However this girl was so smart that after we raided the entire house that looked like a boarding facility, we saw only two pistols, one pump action gun and just $100. After the operation, the sixteen Chinese nationals were all matched to the immigration office in Accra and the safe was sent to the BNI office.

Joseph Yammin added, “so if they really want to deal seriously with the Chinese woman, they should go the BNI and revisit her records, there are more evidence against her.