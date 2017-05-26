Cervical Cancer Screening Gets Boost At Peace And Love Hospital

The Chief Executive Officer of Peace and Love Hospital in Oduom Kumasi, Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai has lauded the management of ADB Ghana Limited, suppliers of hospital equipments, for installing a modern equipment called VIDEO COLPOSCOPE for detection of cervical cancer at hospital at a cost of One Hundred and Seventy Five Ghana Cedis (GH 175,000).

The VIDEO COLPOSCOPE, which was installed free of charge, is an equipment that is used to detect cervical cancer bt taking images and videos and sending them instantly to another health facility for their second opinion.

This will help to establish the exact situation of the cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer that affects women worldwide. In Ghana, it is estimated that every year, more than 3,000 Ghanaian women develop cervical cancer and more than 2,000 Ghanaian die because of the disease.

In her speech, Dr Mrs Wiafe Addai, a Consultant Surgeon and a breast cancer advocate, said the installation of the equipment will boost their efforts to reduce the disease among women.

She said “with this video colposcopy, it will enable us to share images and videoswithexperts for betterdiscussion on selectedcases thereby bringing effect care to our women”.

She said the cervical cancer screening activities at the hospital is going to be enhanced with the equipment, which to her, it’s the first of its kind in the northern part of the country.

in concluding her speech, she thanked ADB Ghana Limited for that wonderful gesture and promisedto keep them updated on its use.

She used the opportunity to invite the public, especially the women, to access the facility at Peace and Love Hospital at Oduom Kumasi for cervical cancer screening.

The Chief Executive Officer of ADB Ghana Limited, Benjamin Diaz, said the donation of the equipment is part of their corporate social responsibility inpromoting health delivery in the country.

He said in line with their vision of championing quality health care in the country, they have noted with great concern that majority of Ghanaians particularly woman are suffering and dying for lack of quality modern equipment in the hospitals.

“It is for this reason that we are collaborating with Peace and Love Hospital which is the Centre of excellence so far as diagnosis and treatment of Cancer is concern”.