Captain Smart Presents Documents Of Alleged Embezzled $1.2bn To EOCO

Captain smart along with hundreds of anti-corruption protestors have presented over 300 documents to EOCO, alleging embezzlement to the tune of about $1.2 billion.

He explained that the investigations and documents gathered were based on the Auditor-General’s report from 2015.

Presenting the documents to some officials of EOCO, Captain smart expressed his frustrations at the extent to which the canker had eaten into the fibre of public service.

He indicated that this is the beginning of the fight against corruption and urged EOCO to start working on the documents so as to obtain immediate result.

“Mothers are dying and fathers are running from homes, not because they are irresponsible but because some people have taken our money, the money that belongs to us. The money that could have been used to develop the country. I do not understand why every administration comes and borrows money before Ghana will be developed” he stated.

“Today, these documents contain embezzlement of over $1.2 billion. I am presenting these to you, the names are there. Please, reinvestigate, arrest and prosecute and take our monies for us.” he added

Officials of EOCO who received the documents on behalf of the organisation expressed gratitude that individuals and Civil Society Organisations have awakened and joined the fight against corruption.

The assurance was given that the documents will be reviewed and actions taken against anyone found guilty.

Officials of EOCO also revealed that the Akufo-Addo led administration has shown enough goodwill to prosecute persons who are found guilty of corruption or embezzlement.

“The fact that Civil Society bodies have realised the need to join the fight against corruption is cardinal…We have taken possession of the materials you have given us which could be a very good basis of enquiry and investigation.”

“We can only assure you that we will do a very decent, diligent investigation. You are equally assured that EOCO has the support of higher authority in this fight and we will do just that” Officials noted.

Captain Smart revealed that EOCO has been given a timeline of three months within which to take drastic actions against offending public officials.

He also hinted of similar demonstrations in Ashanti and Eastern Regions in the coming months.