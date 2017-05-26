Bugri Naabu Blames EC For DCEs Rejection

The Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, has accused the Regional Electoral Commission of masterminding the rejection of some District Chief Executive (DCE) nominees.

He therefore appealed to the President to allow the nominees to act till further notice.

The outspoken NPP Chairman claimed the EC was involved in sabotage in three districts, Bunkprugu Yonyon, Gusheigu and Walewale.

“I appeal to the president to allow his DCE appointees to continue working till further notice,” he said.

The President’s nominee for the West Mamprusi District in the Northern Region, Saaka Sayuti was rejected for the third time and his supporters have vowed to deal ruthlessly with assembly members, if not approved.

Supporters of the nominee claimed each Assembly member received about GH?2,500 to endorse the nominee.

The supporters of Saaka Sayuti therefore ordered the assembly members to refund the money or face their wrath.

Members of the Assembly suddenly threw stones at them but armed police fired warning shots to disperse them and later locked the honourable members in the DCE’s office.

Proceedings, however, on Monday, 22nd May, 2017 at the district assembly hall complex ended shortly after it was realized the nominee could not obtain the required votes.

Meanwhile, Mr Sayuti has appealed to his supporters not to do anything untoward that would disturb the peace in the area.