Bisa Kdei Is My Little Brother – Becca

Sensational Multiple Award Winning songstress, Rebecca Akosua Acheampong known in Showbiz as Becca has rejected claims that she is dating Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah better known by his stage name Bisa K’dei.

According to Becca she sees Bisa as her little brother adding that under no circumstance has she thought of going into any relationship with the Mansa hit maker.

Becca responding to a question asked her by host Nana Hemaa whether she was going out with the talented musician on Abusua Mmbr3 said ”Bisa K’dea is a wonderful musician but I see him to be my little brother”.

”She added ”I have never dated him and I don’t intend to do so. I am older than Bisa K’dea.

”Bisa is a guy with lots of prospect and that is why I like him but seriously he’s my little brother”.