Bawumia’s Kinsmen Make 8 Demands Including New Region

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has a lot to deal with on his table as his Kinsmen have made 8 strong demands from him including; the creation of a new region with Nalerigu in the East Mamprusi District of the Northern region as its capital.

The vice president, who is a royal himself, is expected to fulfill all 8 demands before the tenure of the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration led by president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo elapses on January 7, 2021.

During a courtesy call on the Nayiri Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga Paramount Chief of the Mamprugu Traditional Area during his working visit last week, the Vice President was tasked to create a new region with the capital at Nalerigu and additionally improve on road network in the area.

The Chief mentioned in particular the Gbintiri road, which according to him, is the main channel for distribution in the Kingdom.

He also demanded to see an improvement in access to health in the area, particularly a new hospital to be built to augment the Baptist Medical Center (BMC), while infrastructure at the Bindi Hospital is improved.

Closely related to this is his a call for the improvement in infrastructure at the Nalerigu Nurses and Midwives Training College in view of the fact that the population in the school has witnessed a sharp rise in the last few years.

Female education in the area has not impressive and therefore the chief wants the Dr Bawumia with collaboration from the appropriate authorities to take it upon themselves and work towards reversing this trend

The Nayiri equally appealed to government to adopt and improve the administration of the Gambaga Girls Senior High School and also improve on the security situation in the Kingdom, which stretches up to Nakpanduri following recurring chieftaincy, ethnic and land conflicts.

Vice President in response to the creation of a cement factory observed that the area was endowed with lime deposits and promised to consider establishing a factory to open up the area and create jobs for the youth of the Mamprugu Kingdom.