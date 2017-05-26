Bawumia Promises Good Roads For North

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated government’s commitment to tarring the Nalerigu-Bunkpurugu road in the Northern Region.

He promised the residents that by the end of the first term of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, the roads would have been tarred completely.

According to the vice president, there are already ongoing discussions regarding the Gambaga and the Nalerigu town roads.

Dr. Bawumia disclosed that the government has plans to establish a cement factory at Gbanda, a community in the East Mamprusi District of the region.

The community has limestone in large quantities which can be used to produce cement in keeping with the government’s ‘one district, one factory’ policy.

He stated that the setting up of a cement factory in the district would create job opportunities for the youth.

The vice president stated that the NPP government wants to ensure that development touches every citizen and so it would make sure that the $1 million per constituency is used for developmental projects for the benefit of everybody.

Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia made these disclosures when he paid a visit to Nayiri during his four-day ‘thank you’ tour of the Northern Region.

The Nayiri Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, overlord of Mamprugu who doubles as President of the Mamprugu Traditional Council, expressed gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo for identifying Dr. Bawumia as a good partner in his (president’s) quest to transform Ghana.

The overlord appealed to the government to help them to renovate the Mamprugu Traditional Council office, claiming that the structure is in a deplorable state which does not befit the status of Mamprugu kingdom.

Nayiri Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga was happy that Dr. Bawumia had promised government’s commitment to complete the roads in the region, adding that whenever it rains the roads become almost immotorable.

The traditional ruler was not happy that most communities in Mamprugu lack potable drinking water and appealed to the veep to ensure the rectification of the situation.