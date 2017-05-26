Atsu, Agyeman-Badu out of Stars squad

Coach Kwasi Appiah is carrying out his plans to build a Black Stars team for the future by leaving out some key players as well as those who played in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to give room for new players.

Appiah, who recently returned to the Stars job, yesterday named a team for next month AFCON qualifier against Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on June 11 as well as two international friendly games against Mexico and USA on June 28 and July 1 respectively.

Missing from the 30-man squad named for the assignment are Emmanuel Agyemang Badu of Udinese and Christian Atsu, who has just completed his move from Chelsea to Newcastle united, and who was one of the key men for Appiah during his first tenure.

Also missing from the list are Fatau Dauda, Razak Brimah, Edwin Gyimah, Andy Yiadom, Samuel Tetteh, Bernard Tekpetey, Mubarak Wakaso and Ebenezer Assifuah, all of whom were also at the Gabon 2017 AFCON where the Stars finished fourth.

In their place, Appiah has settled on Kingsley Sarfo, Lumor Agbenyenu, Thomas Agyepong and Isaac Sarfo while seven local players have been given chances to stake their claim in the team.

The Stars’ squad

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars), Adam Kwarasey (Brondby, Denmark), Felix Annan (Kotoko), Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Lumor Agbenyenu (Munich 1860, Germany), Daniel Darkwah (Aduana Stars, Ghana), John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Rashid Sumalia (Al Gharafa, Qatar), Nicholas Opoku (Berekum Chelsea), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA) Jerry Akaminko (Eskiserhispor, Turkey), Samuel Sarfo (Liberty, Ghana)

Midfielders : Mohammed Abu (Columbus Crew, USA), Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy), Isaac Sackey (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Ebenezer Ofori (Stuttgart, Germany), Kingsley Sarfo (Sirius, Sweden), Winful Cobbinah (Hearts of Oak), Yaw Yeboah (FC Twente, Holland), Godsway Donyoh (Nordjaelland, Denmark), Andre Ayew (West Ham, England), Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium), Thomas Agyepong (NAC Breda, Holland)

Attackers: Asamoah Gyan (Al Alhi, UAE), Jordan Ayew (Swansea City, England), Majeed Waris (Lorient FC, France), Raphael Dwamena (FC Zurich, Switzerland)



