Ampem Darkoa out for revenge in Sanford Women’s FA Cup

Assistant coach Stephen Sarkodie, told the Graphic Sports that they have been preparing for any opponents and playing against Fabulous will make no differe

Last season, Fabulous denied Ampem Darkoa, the National Women’s League (NWL) champions, the chance to have a go at a double when they painfully eliminated them at the semi-finals of the FA Cup and again targeting a double this season, the Techiman-based team say the Kumasi ladies can not stand in their way.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies say they are poised to avenge the loss they suffered at the hands of Fabulous Ladies during the Sanford Women’s FA Cup when the two sides clash on Sunday in the Round of 32 fixtures.

nce as they have mapped out the strategy to go past them.

“It is difficult not to say we will be out to avenge the loss we suffered at the hands of Fabulous in the FA Cup last season. This season, we have targeted all trophies that will be put up so we are ready for Sunday’s game.

“Of course, we have beaten them more than they have beaten us, so they will also be out for some kind of revenge, we are wary of the cagey nature of such ties, but we have prepared well and we have an all round team to execute our plan,” Coach Sarkodie told the Graphic Sports.

Indeed, with such a key player as Priscilla Okyere, a former Fabulous Ladies player now playing for Ampem Darkoa, it is understandable why the Techiman-based team sound so confident, but in FA Cup ties, nothing is assured and it will be interesting to see how this game, which tops the fixtures for this round, will end.

In other games, Anlo Ladies will host defending champions Police Ladies tomorrow at the Ho Stadium , Soccer Intellectuals who lost 1-2 to Samaria in their NWL game last Sunday, host the Accra team again, while Takoradi-based Haasport host Faith Ladies from Accra at the Chapel Hill Park tomorrow.

Yamoransa-based Combine Forces host Army Ladies on Sunday, Halifax will host Holy Royals at the Maritime University Park on Sunday, Klo Agogo United will play Elmina Sea Lions at the Old Tafo Rovers Park also on Sunday, LadyStrikers also play Samaria Ladies at the Robert Mensah Stadium on Sunday.

In the Northern Zone, Kumasi Future Ladies welcome Afia Kobi Ladies tomorrow at the Prempeh College Park, Savannah Ladies play Lepo Ladies tomorrow, Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies will play Northern Ladies at the Prempeh College Park on Sunday while Dormaa-based Candy Soccer Academy Ladies travel to Wa to face Real Upper Ladies tomorrow.

Bolga Sharp Arrows will host Dahinshali Ladies at the Mobil Park in Bolga tomorrow, Prisons Ladies will play as guests to Supreme Ladies on Sunday with the Ashtown versus Kpongu Ladies



