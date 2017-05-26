Akufo-Addo To Give Kwabena Agyapong Appointment?

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has shortlisted former New Patriotic Party (NPP) general secretary, Kwabena Agyapong, for a top appointment, YEN.com.gh understands.

The editor of the Daily Dispatch, Ben Ephson, revealed this in an interview with Accra-based Kasapa FM.

Ephson’s statement suggests that Akufo-Addo is prepared to welcome Agyapong back to the NPP and even accommodate him in his administration despite the differences the two had ahead of the December 2016 elections.

Agyapong was suspended in 2015 alongside former NPP national chairman, Paul Afoko, and former Ist vice-chairman, Sammy Crabbe, for allegedly infringing on the laws of the party.

The three were suspended following an outcry by some NPP members that they were planning to sabotage the presidential bid of Akufo-Addo.

They were accused of secretly working to undermine Akufo-Addo in the 2016 election in order to clear the way for their alleged preferred candidate, Alan Kyerematen, to represent the NPP in 2020.

Agyapong, Afoko and Crabbe strenuously denied the accusations at the time.

With the election over and the NPP comfortably in power, Akufo-Addo is said to favour burying the hatchet and welcoming them back to the party.

Ephson said in the interview that the ban on the three will be lifted soon. He said Agyapong plans to contest the general secretary position again once the ban is lifted.

He added that Agyapong would be up against John Boadu, who has acted as general secretary for two years, and Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, aka Sir John, who lost the position to Agyapong in 2014.