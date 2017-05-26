Akufo-Addo Must Sit Up And Act Fast On Corruption – Angry Demonstrators

Angry “Y3GYI Y3 SIKA” demonstrators have slammed the Akufo-Addo-led administration for its slow paced approach to retrieving state monies and prosecuting officials who have engaged in corruption.

The “Y3GYI Y3 SIKA” demonstration which translates into “We are taking back our money” is an initiative of Adom FM’s Radio presenter, Captain Smart to present intercepted documents which point to alleged corrupt activities to EOCO.

Some participants of the anti-corruption protest expressed disappointment that five months after the swearing in of Akufo-Addo as President, very little has been seen in terms of his fight against corruption.

The enraged demonstrators say they expect the President to be proactive in his fight and prosecute without further delay officials that have been cited for acts of corruption.

They bemoaned the effects that corruption has on the society and were convinced that monies retrieved from corrupt officials could be used for the benefit of all in Ghana.

Ahead of the 2016 general elections, corruption was one of the major arsenals Akufo-Addo used against the then NDC government led by John Mahama.

The president has on several occasions boasted about the transparency of his government and his incorruptible self.

Akufo-Addo also assured the Ghanaian community in Sierra Leon as part of a State visit, that he will not be talked out of prosecuting public officers found guilty of corruption by anyone, not even his wife.

He emphatically stated that once an official is found guilty he will be prosecuted.

“When people get caught up in the net, I am imploring people not to come to me and say that ‘Oh! Nana, this man is my relative, so spare him’. That is the problem in Ghana.

“You find people going to speak to your wife with the hope of trying to influence you,” he stated, adding, “I am not going to listen to that because my concern is Ghana and not one or two individuals.”

Despite these assurances, angry demonstrators explained that the nation has been ripped off its wealth by corruption thus it requires immediate action.

They were however optimistic that the president will keep his words to fight the canker.