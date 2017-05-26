Akufo-Addo Is Not Serious About Fighting Corruption – Koku

Deputy General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has said corruption under Akufo-Addo is going to be worst with the way things are going now.

According to him, as immoral act is part of corruption, appointing 110 ministers is immoral act as this will put pressure of the public purse; adding that the government agencies are filled with families, friends and party cronies.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated unequivocally that he will not shield any public official found to be engaged in acts of corruption or malfeasance, but will ensure that the laws of the land are applied fully, without fear or favour.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the recent news of the arrest of some Customs officials responsible for the loss of some GH¢1.2 billion in revenue to the state is part of the efforts his government is making to block revenue leakages at the country’s ports.

“I want to assure you that, so long as I have the opportunity, and I have breath and power, I am going to do something about it, so we can stop the leakages. I know that if we stop the leakages, we will have the money to do our own development. We are not going to be dependent on some people coming to say they are going to give us charity or grants. We will finance our own development ourselves,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

The President stressed that “when people get caught up in the net, I am imploring people not to come to me and say that ‘Oh! Nana, this man is my relative, so spare him’. That is the problem in Ghana. You find people going to speak to your wife with the hope of trying to influence you. I am not going to listen to that, because my concern is Ghana and not one or two individuals.”

Reacting to President Akufo-Addo on corruption on UTV’s “Mpu Ne Mpu” section on the ‘Adekye Nsroma’ programme, Koku Anyidoho averred that listening to President Akufo-Addo’s tape on fight against corruption shows no seriousness as he was laughing about it.

“When I listen to the tape it looks as if he is not serious because he was laughing about it. Corruption takes many forms; immoral act is also corruption and appointing 110 ministers is immoral act. He is putting pressure on public purse and the government agencies are filled with families, friends and party cronies,” he jabbed.

He reiterated that corruption under Akufo-Addo is going to be worst with the way things are going now.

He however asserted that President Akufo-Addo will be a one term president just as former President Mahama; thus, in 2020, the NDC is coming back to power as Ghanaians are now aware the NPP came to power through lies and falsehood.

“The same way Ghanaians voted out NDC in 2016, they will vote out NPP in 2020; that I can assure you because the reason they voted against NDC, they will vote against NPP in 2020,” he added.

He therefore revealed that the NDC members did not come out to vote in 2016, paving way for the NPP to win the election; adding that NDC is in talk with the aggrieved members to correct their mistakes.