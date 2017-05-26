Akufo-Addo Confident Soldiers Will Help Fight Galamsey

The Ghana Armed Forces has been charged to play a pivotal role in the fight against illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, addressing a presentation of colours to the Armoured Reconnaissance Regiment, said Ghanaians were looking up to the Ghana Armed Forces to be at the forefront in the fight against illegal mining.

Speaking during the ceremony at the Burma Camp Gondar Barracks in Accra on Friday, the President said, “Ghanaians would continue to rely on the efforts of our security services, with the Armed Forces in the forefront, to help deal with the problem [illegal mining].”

He, however, remained confident that “as always, the Armed Forces will rise to the occasion.”

President Akufo-Addo also used the opportunity address the challenges confronting the officers and personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces describing them as “numerous, complex and sometimes quite unpredictable,” the President noted that in the face of all these threats, the armed forces continue to discharge their duties professionally.

“All of us owe a great debt of gratitude to you, the men and women of the Armed Forces, for being prepared to put your lives on the line to keep our nation safe, safeguard our sovereignty and protect our territorial integrity. As the saying goes, you are the salt of the earth,”

In terms of military preparedness to address the new threats to the country’s security, President Akufo-Addo assured that his government will actively support contemporary training methods that will not only keep the military abreast with international military trends, but will also ensure that they remain the beacon of Armed Forces across the continent.

“We are committed to providing you with modern military equipment, which would complement the training you would receive. Government is also committed to enriching the human resource base of the Armed Forces by supporting initiatives that will provide further education for soldiers, sailors and airmen to enhance further their skills at protecting our territorial integrity,” he added.

‘History in the making’

With Friday’s presentation of Colours ceremony, his first as Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, President Akufo-Addo stated that this was also the very first time in the history of the Ghana Armed Forces that the Armoured Reconnaissance Regiment is being presented with colours.

“So you can see, it is an auspicious day for me. It means that the Armoured Reconnaissance Regiment is now joined to me in a special way, for my future recollections of this day will always feature you,” he added.

The ceremony for the Presentation of Colours, in tune with longstanding military traditions across the world, has been the sole preserve for units in the infantry.

However, in line with the decision taken to present Colours to deserving combat support units of the Ghana Armed Forces, the Armoured Recce Regiment was presented with its own Colours.

The only other combat support units who have ever been presented with their own colours are the 48 Engineer Regiment and the 66 Artillery Regiment.

The “Colours” of a regiment represent its honour and devotion to duty, as well as the fighting spirit of military units, and are symbols of bravery and unity.

“As we present you, the Armoured Recce Regiment, with your own Colours, I urge you to revere it and be guided always by its undying principles of perseverance, unity and bravery in the protection of lives and property, and the defense of the territorial sovereignty of our beloved Ghana,” the President stated.