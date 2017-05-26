Akpeteshie Man Kills Sister-In-Law

A 45-year-old Akpeteshie distiller identified as Kodjovi fatally shot his sister-in-law, Ama Kromaa at Akyem Akroso in the East Akim Municipality of the Eastern Region in the early hours of Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

The suspect, who lives at Suhum and currently on the run, stormed the wife’s house at Akyem Nkronso to commit the act.

Kofi Addo, a brother of the deceased, narrated to DAILY GUIDE that Kojovi had planned to kill his own wife over a disagreement, but shot Ama Kromaa when she attempted to protect her.

Mr Addo explained that “for some time, the man had marital issues with the wife, and so some of us did not want to interfere. Lately, we observed that he had been warning that very soon he would kill somebody, but we didn’t know that he had targeted his wife.

“On Tuesday, he went to buy some cartridges but again we did not imagine for once that he was going to harm or kill somebody with it because he is a hunter.

“On Wednesday dawn, my sister called me and said the man had pointed a gun at her, threatening to take her life for preventing him from dealing with the wife. So as I was talking on the phone with my sister, I heard a loud gunshot with my sister shouting that the man had killed her”.

“The man’s wife was not hurt in the process. When I rushed to the scene, I realised that she was lying dead in a pool of blood. The man had shot her in the stomach and the intestines had gushed out.

The police, after the incident, travelled the scene to convey the body to the morgue of the Kyebi Government Hospital pending autopsy.

The suspect, who has fled the community, has been declared wanted by the police who have launched investigations into the matter.