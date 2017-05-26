Akando clashes with Obiri Boahen over galamsey kingpins

The two politicians accused each other of engaging in galamsey and exchanged words many of which were unprintable.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Juaboso in the Western region, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akando and the Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Baohen on Friday engaged in banter on radio over the kingpins behind the illegal mining menace (galamsey).

Nana Obiri Boahen had alleged that Mr Akando was neck deep in the galamsey menace and that he had even decided to join him to a case he was handling at the Sekondi High Court bordering on galamsey in the Sefwi Juaboso area.

Mr Akando who did not take the allegation lightly, threatened to “deal legally, spiritually and logically” with Nana Boahen.

He subsequently invoked curses using a deity in his village at Antobia and said thunder should strike him if he was engaged in galamsey, if not, it should deal with Obiri Boahen.

The two politicians subsequently traded insults.

Mr Akando’s argument was that, he was against galamsey and even used about 70 per cent of his time whilst serving as a deputy minister of Lands and Natural Resources to fight galamsey, which even caused him to lose some votes.

I summon him [Nana Boahen] to be crashed by a car, the river in my village, and the wind. If anybody should come and beg for me to turn the curse, that person should turn into a goat, he said

In addition, he said he was instrumental in the amendment of the Minerals and Mining Act, hence it was painful for anybody to associate him with illegal mining.

In my political life if I have offended anybody, it is because of my fight against galamsey. You can ask anybody, I engage the police to arrest those involved in galamsey, how can you think of destroying my image because of my political affiliation?

Nana Obiri Baohen on his part said he was not afraid of the curse and explained that it was alleged that galamsey people were financing the NPP.



