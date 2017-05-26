Ahafo Ano South, North assemblies endorse DCEs

The Ahafo Ano South and North district assemblies in the Ashanti Region have voted to endorse the President’s nominees for District Chief Executives (DCEs). At Mankranso, the district capital of the Ahafo Ano South, the assembly members delayed in the confirmation because they had to elect a substantive Presiding Member (PM) to lead the house to vote to endorse the DCE nominee, Mr Joseph Agyeman Dapaa.

The 71 assembly members voted three times before they could elect their PM, Mr Nuhu Abdul-Razak, after Mr Samuel Agyei had stepped down.

In the first round, Mr Agyei polled 28 votes, Mr Abdul-Razak polled 26 votes while Mr Nicholas Charles had 17 votes.

During the second round, Mr Charles stepped down but neither Mr Agyei nor Mr Abdul-Razak secured the two-thirds majority; with the former polling 43 votes while the latter polled 28 votes.

After the PM had been elected, the 71 assembly members voted to endorse Mr Agyeman Dapaa.

Ahafo Ano North

At Tepa in the Ahafo Ano North District, 46 out of the 55 assembly members voted YES to endorse the nominee, Madam Martina Appiah-Nyantakyi.

The Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Madam Elizabeth Agyeman, aka People’s Mother, who witnessed the voting, thanked the assembly members for the honour done the nominee.

She asked the assembly members to accord their DCE the maximum cooperation to excel in the district.

DCE for all

Mr Agyeman Dapaa in his speech told the assembly that he would be DCE for all, saying: “My doors will be opened to you all” in the name of development for Ahafo Ano and the country as a whole.

He said he was more than ready to execute the President’s agenda to be able to serve the people in the area by bringing development to their doorstep.

Madam Appiah-Nyantakyi also said she would be there for everybody as DCE and called for the support of all.



