Accam becomes first Chicago Fire player to score in five straight games

Accam netted in the ninth minute to give his side a 2-1 win over FC Dallas on Thursday night.

Ghanaian international David Accam has etched his name in Chicago Fire’s history by becoming the club’s first player to score in five consecutive matches.

Watch a video of Accam’s goal on the link below;

“And it’s time for The King to dance.”@iamdavidaccam #cf97 pic.twitter.com/wxA19HELBF

— Chicago Fire (@ChicagoFire) May 26, 2017

It was his seventh goal of the season for Fire in the ongoing MLS season.

Accam’s run of goals started on May 7 when he scored the opener in their 2-2 draw at LA Galaxy.

The 26-year-old has been named in Ghana’s 30-man squad for matches against Ethiopia, Mexico and USA.





