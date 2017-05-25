Yaa Pono Beef Was Planned – Shatta Wale Reveals

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has disclosed that he enjoys beefing with fellow industry players.

The ‘Chop Kiss’ hitmaker who was the subject of recent trolls for scoffing fellow dancehall singer and BET award winner, Stonebwoy over his recent nomination in an interview on GHone’s entertainment show the Pundits on Tuesday said “I enjoy industry beef. It is fun.”

According to him, he feels scandalized when colleagues take beefs “personal” noting that he sees it as “something should be planned, so when we are doing it the public might love it and see educative stuff in them.”

Touching on his recent beef with Yaa Pono, the ‘Kakai’ hitmaker stated that he called the latter and his management to talk about their recent feud and how things should go.

He said “with beefs, I feel we should put things on the table and plan… even with my recent beef with Yaa Pono, I called him personally and told him how things should go but people think I thrive off controversies.”

Asked if his feud with Samini was planned, he said: “Samini and I didn’t plan the beef, later on I met him and told him, I did all that for us to make some money from our beef… If he had understood me from the beginning we would have made some good money.”

Shatta Wale is billed to perform at Ghana meets Naija slated for Saturday, 27th May 2017.