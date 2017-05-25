Watch Out For K. Weezy

Just like Fuse ODG,Kwamz and Flava have become musical household names in Ghana despite being based outside, up and coming musicians’ K Weezy hopes to follow suit with his Under Lover song.

Real name Kevin Kameni Antwi, the 19-year-old who is based in the United Kingdom, has been doing music for the past five years and he believes his type of music will be a catch for particularly, ladies.

Indeed, so intent is he winning the love and attention of the ladies that his theme has been carved around them with the release of Under Love.

Although a new artiste, K Weezy seem to be on top of the game especially with his catchy rhythm and lyrics.

Signed on to Iray Movement, K Weezy who admires musician Stonebwoy, says he is very confident of breaking through the Ghanaian music scene because he has good songs.

“All you need is good lyrics and a groovy beat and you are there. I know it is not going to be easy because I don’t reside in Ghana ,but I have a strong team and I have done my homework well to be confident of breaking through, ” K Weezy told Showbiz in an interview.

Asked how he would be promoting his music, K Weezy said he has a great team in Ghana who will be pushing his music on the radio, online and everywhere his music has to go.

The video of Under Love which is already gaining good reviews on youtube was shot by Christopher Daniels and Fli5Star Vision in UK