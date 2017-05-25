Traditional priestess grabbed for operating brothel

A traditional priestess has been arrested at Barekese for allegedly operating a brothel. A quantity of used and unused condoms were retrieved from the suspect’s 17-bedroom house by the police at the time of her arrest.

The police have also accused the suspect, Okomfuo Ama Serwa, alias Nana Ama Asuoabena Komfo, for illegally practising as a traditional medicine practitioner without a licence.

Arrest

Briefing the media in Kumasi last Tuesday, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Ken Yeboah, said the police received a complaint from the Regulatory Officer of the Traditional Medicine Practitioners Council in Kumasi that the suspect was operating without a licence.

He said the complainant also alleged that the suspect was recruiting young girls within and from outside her house to engage in illicit sex trade.

Based on the complaint, Mr Yeboah said, the police proceeded to the place and found a quantity of used and unused condoms in the house and a fake traditional medicine certificate.

According to him, when the suspect was interrogated, she claimed that someone she identified as Christopher Owusu was the one who had issued her with the certificate.

Subsequently, he said, Owusu was also arrested in his house at Asuofia and when his room was searched, the police found a quantity of capsules and plastic containers containing creams with the inscription Rebec Vanicure and Rebec Man Capsules, all of which the police suspected might be fake products.

Mr Yeboah said the two suspects had been released on police inquiry bail pending further investigations.

Suspected robber

In a related development, the District Police Command of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology last Monday arrested an alleged robber, Mallam Suleman, who the police claimed was a member of a gang of four armed robbers who had attacked and robbed some students at a hostel at Ayeduase on May 22, 2017.

Mr Yeboah said Suleman was arrested by a patrol team which had responded to a distress call.

Suleman’s accomplices, whose names were only given as Abass, Akwasi and Kelo, however, managed to escape.

According to the police commander, a pistol, five BB cartridges, two Nokia mobile phones, a ladies’ wristwatch, a radio speaker and GH¢52 were found when a search was conducted on the suspect on his arrest.

He said the suspect allegedly admitted to have robbed the students with his accomplices (now on the run).

He is currently in police custody assisting in investigations.

Some packets of condoms found in some of the rooms



