Tontokrom: Mining Company Looted After Soldiers Were Withdrawn (PHOTOS)

Following the arrest of the four foreign managers of the Geo Professional Services (GPS), a mining company working in Manso Tontokrom in Amansie West by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources during his tour to some mining sites in Ashanti region, some people have ransacked and stolen almost every movable item from the company’s mining site.

A visit to the facility by Graphic Online saw most of the doors to the offices of the company removed and their frames chiseled out.



Glass windows were smashed and company documents and staff records scattered on the compound.

There was no official on hand to talk. It is alleged that the town folks attacked the facility following the withdrawal of the military men who were providing security to both the installation and staff of the company.

The Member of Parliament for Manso Edubia, Mr Yaw Frimpong Addo, however dispelled the allegation that it was the town folks who were behind the looting.

He described the incident as very unfortunate and blamed it on the withdrawal of the military men without the provision of any alternative form of security.