Starlets edge Niger on penalties to book CAF U-17 final date

The Black Starlets of Ghana have qualified for the finals of the 2017 CAF U-17 Nations Cup after edging Niger 6-5 on penalties today at the Stade de Port Gentil in Gabon.

Striker Emmanuel Toku scored the winner with the seventh kick in sudden death to send the Black Starlets into the final.

Skipper Eric Ayiah missed his penalty during the shootout with Ghana leading after the Nigeriens missed their second kick which forced the shoot-out into sudden death.

Paa Kwasi Fabin’s Starlets will now travel to face the winner of the clash Mali and Guinea in the final on Sunday in Libreville.

More to follow soon…





