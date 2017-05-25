Schools Producing ‘Intelligent Criminals’ – Opuni-Frimpong

The Christian Council of Ghana has lamented the breakdown in morality in Ghanaian schools, indicating that the system produces smart individuals who steal from state coffers.

“We are producing intelligent Ghanaians who are smart to take a huge chunk of money which is supposed to go into health, education, etc. and share among themselves,” General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong stated.

He was worried that the practice was widespread and the two major political parties, who have taken turns to govern the nation since 1992, are both guilty of having individuals dipping their hands in the public purse.

“Sadly, we are having more of that and it is not only with one political party but all of them. Contractors under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) are all the same,” he said on PM Express on Multi TV while emphasising: “We are not paying much attention to morality in our schools, so what that means is that we are producing intelligent criminals,” he noted.

He, however, welcomed the decision by government to hand over mission schools back to churches. He believed the guidance of the church in developing children would help them to be more responsible citizens.